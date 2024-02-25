Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) namedrops top WWE Executive during AEW Collision

Earlier tonight, Jon Moxley namedropped a WWE Executive during his promo on this week's episode of Collision. He looked back at their beginnings as wrestlers and some major figures who were present. The WWE Executive in question would be William Regal.

Moxley began the promo by talking about an interesting anecdote from Claudio Castagnoli's career. He mentioned that during the first time he made it to the United States, he was set to train with WCW veteran Dave Taylor and William Regal. He then talked about how the Swiss star decided to walk from the airport to the gym on day one of their training sessions.

Roughly 15 years ago, Taylor, Claudio, and Bryan Danielson formed Team Uppercut, and they competed as a trio during Chikara's King of Trios Tournament.

The whole promo can be found here.

This was meant to highlight his endurance ability as the Blackpool Combat Club wished to reiterate to FTR just how much they could last in the ring and how their training over the years would come in handy if they wished to run it back with them once more.

Now that the match has been made official, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top and how long these four WWE Superstars will go at it in the ring.

