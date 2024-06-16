Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) wants to finish 5’11’’ star’s career

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) sent a warning to a New Japan veteran ahead of their big match. Mox cut the promo after his match on the latest edition of AEW Collision.

The 5'11" star in question is the New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran, Tetsuya Naito. Jon Moxley defeated Naito at the Windy City Riot pay-per-view in April to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, the two are set for a rematch at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV on June 30, where the title will be on the line.

During this week's episode of Collision, Moxley, along with his Blackpool Combat Club members, defeated Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste). Following his win, Mox took the microphone and sent a fiery message to Naito.

"Naito, I am coming to Forbidden Door to finish you, to finish your career, to put you in the pint box, put you in the ground, and bury your a** once and for all," Moxley said.

After the former AEW World Champion's warning, the match at Forbidden Door became more interesting. It remains to be seen what transpires at the pay-per-view.