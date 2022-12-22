Jon Moxley garners reaction from WWE legend's son for AEW Dynamite promo

Jon Moxley is known for his raw and brash promos on AEW. This week on Dynamite, he sent a message to his former rival Hangman Page in a backstage segment. Following this, Brian Pillman Jr. shared his thoughts on the former AEW World Champion's impressive promo skills.

Page attacked Moxley a couple of weeks ago upon his return. The former AEW World Champion had suffered a mild concussion during one of his matches against Moxley. Last week on Rampage, the two men were involved in a vicious brawl that had to be broken up by security.

Moxley was associated with WWE for a few years before signing with AEW. The 37-year-old held the interim AEW World Championship earlier this year. However, CM Punk went up against Moxley, and the two stars clashed in the main event of All Out, wherein Punk emerged the victor. But he was stripped of the title shortly after following his backstage fight after the infamous media-scrum rant.

Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to highlight that Jon Moxley always spoke facts:

"Moxley always spitting bars and making Cincinnati proud"

Jim Cornette criticized Jon Moxley for 'ruining' Hangman Page's return promo

Last week, Hangman Page addressed his current health status during his promo against Jon Moxley. However, Evil Uno was a part of the segment without seemingly having any relevance to the feud.

During the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that Moxley and the Dark Order member ruined the segment:

"The only reason he was there was because Moxley had said earlier ‘Page, you and your Dark Order buddies, you know where to find me!’ So they had this fat f***ing potato-headed idiot standing there, looking like a goof, to illustrate that Page is still with the Dark Order."

The AEW star is a part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. While William Regal was their manager, his betrayal at Full Gear did not sit well with Moxley. He did confront Regal on the following edition of Dynamite. However, the former WWE manager was written off AEW television on the event that a storyline could be forged.

What do you think of Jon Moxley reigniting the feud with Hangman Page? Sound off in the comment section below.

