Jon Moxley gets a massive warning from a top AEW star after their confrontation on Dynamite

Reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley was confronted by Konosuke Takeshita on the recent edition of Dynamite. Following the confrontation, the former AEW World Champion received a massive warning from Takeshita.

Moxley defended his NJPW World Title against Powerhouse Hobbs this Wednesday night on Dynamite. Despite a spirited effort from Hobbs, the former WWE Superstar emerged victorious via submission.

After the match ended, Konosuke Takeshita came out to the big stage and delivered a strong message to The Purveyor of Violence. The Japanese star hinted that he had his eyes on the IWGP Championship. The 28-year-old later took to X to confirm his intentions and warned Moxley that he was coming after the world title.

"I'm craving your belt MOX," he tweeted.

The former Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion further stated in a separate post that he was focused on messing up ''the world line,'' indicating his intentions to achieve success across different wrestling promotions in the world.

"There seem to be many borders in professional wrestling, such as organizations, careers, nationalities, etc. Who cares about that? The strong will win, and the winner will be the strong one. If you can prove that, all that will be destroyed in an instant. I'm going to make this happen and mess up that world line," he wrote in another post. [Translated by Google]

Powerhouse Hobbs was checked by medical team after his match with Jon Moxley

The encounter between PowerHouse Hobbs and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley was intense. However, after a grueling back-and-forth, Moxley applied the sleeper hold to take out his opponent.

After the match ended, the medical team rushed to check on Hobbs. Moxley, meanwhile, proceeded to celebrate his maiden title defense.

After successfully dismantling Powerhouse Hobbs, it will be fascinating to see how Moxley goes about his business against a new challenger in the form of Konosuke Takeshita.