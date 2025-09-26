Jon Moxley given a new name following AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been one of the biggest stars in the company since he joined back in 2019. The leader of the Death Riders has been the World Champion a record 4 times, with his most recent reign being ended by the current AEW World Champion, Adam Page.Moxley's Death Riders have been wreaking havoc all over AEW and recently added Daniel Garcia to their ranks. Following her Women's World Title win at All Out, it seemed that Kris Statlander would be the next to join Moxley's group, but it didn't turn out to be the case.A mixed tornado tag team match has been announced for Dynamite, as Statlander and Darby Allin will team up to take on Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Both Statlander and Shafir responded to the match being made official on Twitter [X], with Statlander giving Moxley a new name in the process.&quot;We’ll see how you feel next week when stat daddy makes you go crying to mommy mox,&quot; her response read.The two teams will face each other on next week's special edition of Dynamite as it celebrates the sixth anniversary of the show.AEW Women's World Champion rejects Jon Moxley's Death RidersFor weeks, it seemed like Kris Statlander would become a new member of Jon Moxley's group. The 30-year-old had been dropping hints that she would become the second female member of the group, only for it to be a huge ruse. She defended her Women's World Championship in the main event of this week's Dynamite.Following her successful defense, the Death Riders came out to congratulate her and welcome her to their team. Wheeler Yuta hugged Statlander to welcome her, but she ended up attacking him and flipping off Moxley before running into the crowd. Moxley was then confronted by Darby Allin, which led to next week's Mixed Tornado Tag Match.