"He has a history with Jon Moxley"- Tony Khan on WWE legend's future after debuting at AEW Revolution 2022

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today, but it was a long road to the top. The former AEW Champion initially used the Moxley name on the independent circuit. When he joined WWE's then-developmental promotion FCW in 2011, he officially became Dean Ambrose.

During his time in FCW, Moxley stepped into the ring with William Regal, a legend of the industry. The two spent two months embroiled in a heated feud that would eventually culminate in two bouts. The final match between the two was also FCW's final match before it became NXT.

Some of the last bouts of Regal's in-ring career were with Moxley, and the two developed a mutual respect for each other. During the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum yesterday, Tony Khan touched on the history between the two after Regal's AEW debut.

"I think he can contribute on-screen in a major way to Danielson and he has a history with Jon Moxley," Khan said. "Some of the last matches we saw Regal wrestle were against Moxley and they had a great rivalry. He's very familiar with both men and they have a lot of respect for him. We say that after the violence and the way they bled together. They built a lot of mutual respect with each other and that's very exciting." (H/T: Fightful)

IWC's Favorite Heel @Te_Thaheel William Regal vs Dean Ambrose on FCW was a classic, the whole rivalry was amazing William Regal vs Dean Ambrose on FCW was a classic, the whole rivalry was amazing https://t.co/2vNzMNCTom

It's currently unclear what role William Regal will have in AEW, but he'll undoubtedly be working closely with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley was instrumental in getting Bryan Danielson to AEW

During an interview with Jim Varsallone, Khan spoke on the process of signing Bryan Danielson to AEW. Moxley was reportedly the one who spoke highly of the American Dragon.

“Jon Moxley is a big reason why Bryan Danielson came to AEW in the first place," Khan said. "He really vouched for this place, he gave his word to Bryan that this is a great place to work. And that helped connect me to Bryan Danielson. That I am a good person to work for and that this is a good company to come to,” said Khan.

Danielson and Moxley wrestled a brutal match at Revolution 2022, and now look to be forming a faction together, possibly with William Regal at the helm. Whether the two will be able to team up without butting heads remains to be seen.

