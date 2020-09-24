Jon Moxley's AEW World title challenger on Dynamite revealed

In the aftermath of Lance Archer announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19, reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took to Twitter and announced a huge change in plans.

The Death Rider confirmed that amid the cancelation of tonight's six-man tag team match, Moxley will now defend the AEW World Championship on Dynamite.

Shortly after Jon Moxley's reaction, AEW Superstar Eddie Kingston, who was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal at All Out, called for a shot at MOX's title.

Within minutes, AEW took to Twitter and confirmed that on tonight's Dynamite, Jon Moxley will indeed put his world title on the line against The Mad King.

Here is what Eddie Kingston wrote on Twitter, amid the change of plans:

Oooo really hahahahahahahaha. I was never Eliminated !!! Hahahaha come on MOX! We are cut from the same cloth hahahaha come on MOX. COME ON @TonyKhan check the rules! I want it tonight! @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite https://t.co/KoWvpr5x0G — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 23, 2020

While he also noted that he was never eliminated from the battle royal, Eddie Kingston added that both he and Moxley are made from the same cloth. It could very well be a reference to their backgrounds in professional wrestling, especially given that the two men love to engage in a good ol' brawl.

NEW CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED@MadKing1981 steps up to challenge @JonMoxley for his AEW World Championship.

Will it be #AndStill? Or #AndNew?



WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/J3ANWPNq1P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

Could tonight mark the end of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship reign?

Jon Moxley has literally been unstoppbale in AEW so far. The reigning world champion has successfully put away the likes of Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, and MJF as champion. A sensible betting man would definitely put his money on The Death Rider to retain his title over Eddie Kingston tonight.

However, the one small factor that some people might overlook is the fact that Kingston has not one, not two, but four allies alongside him in the form of Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., The Blade, and The Butcher.

If the four decide to somehow interfere in Eddie Kingston's world title match against Jon Moxley, the latter could be in for a long night in Jacksonville.