Jon Moxley involved in surprise AEW World title match; chaotic end to Dynamite

Lance Archer testing positive for COVID-19 forced AEW to make a significant change to this week's Dynamite match card. The previously scheduled six-man tag team match was off, and Jon Moxley revealed on Twitter that he would put the AEW World title on the line in tonight's main event.

Tony Khan later revealed that Eddie Kingston was picked as Moxley's opponent for the match booked on short notice.

Kingston cut a great promo early on in the night on Dynamite in which he took shots at Moxley by calling the AEW World Champion a sellout, who chose to become a sports entertainer instead of a professional wrestler. Moxley and Kingston even had a faceoff before the AEW officials and referees separated them.

What happened in the AEW World title main event on Dynamite?

The main event lived up to the expectations of being a hard-hitting contest as both Moxley and Kingston kicked off the match with a series of chops and punches. There weren't any flips in this match, but just stiff strikes and power moves. One of the highlights of the match was Moxley planting Kingston with a nasty piledriver.

The finish of the match saw Moxley lock in the Bulldog Choke, and Kingston passed out before the referee called for the bell. Moxley retained his AEW World title, but his celebrations were short-lived as The Lucha Brothers blindsided him with a double superkick.

Will Hobbs hit the ring for the save, and he looked impressive in the early goings until the numbers advantage got the better of him. Darby Allin was the next star to come out to level the playing field, and he cleared the ring with his trusted skateboard.

Ricky Starks would then show up and take out Allin with a massive spear. Taz walked out to the ring as Hobbs, Moxley, and Allin were laid out by the heels. The show ended with the heels standing tall over the babyfaces.

The unforeseen situation of Lance Archer testing positive for COVID-19 may have left AEW with no other option but to make a few big creative alterations. Still, the episode did end up having a solid main event world title match and a sensible post-match angle.