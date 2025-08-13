Jon Moxley Issues Warning Hours Before First Time Ever Match on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is set to compete in a major match on Dynamite this week. Hours before the bout, he has issued a warning.

Jon Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the promotion in 2019. He is a multi-time World Champion and has been Tony Khan's go-to guy to carry the company on his shoulders. Even after losing his World Title at AEW All In, Mox has not taken any time off and has gotten back to work on his next storylines.

The Purveyor of Violence is set to compete this week on Dynamite against Kevin Knight. Ahead of this match, he did an interview with Cincy Lifestyle, where he spoke about the Brady Music Center, which is the venue for AEW Dynamite and Collision this week. Mox addressed the unique atmosphere, noting that the Brady Music Center is known as a very cool venue for concerts but has not been used for professional wrestling before. He further added that the entire arena will have a gladiatorial atmosphere this week.

“Have you ever taken like a hot pocket and put in the microwave for 3 or 4 minutes? Maybe that was too long, and you come back and you can see 5, 4, 3, it’s too late and the heat is exploding and there’s just too much pressure and a small box of microwave Hot Pocket explodes everywhere and then cheese and ham and you know, whatever. That is basically what’s going to happen in the Brady Center tomorrow night and Thursday night. Very cool venue, cool concerts and everything, very brand-new venue, but professional wrestling, the greatest sport in the world, very unique atmosphere for our sport, with the stage and everything kind of transforms the Brady Music Center into a gladiatorial arena."

Mox further said that he is proud to be in Cincinnati, which is his hometown, and he also promised to bring a little extra "oomph".

"It is a very, very intense atmosphere and one you can only experience live by buying tickets and being there yourself and being right in the center of that is a very exciting experience. For that to be here in Cincinnati, my hometown, which I’m very proud of, I’m very excited about. I always make sure that we bring a little bit extra and a little bit of extra oomph and a little bit of extra momentum into Cincinnati when we come here because I take personal pride in that.” [H/T: Fightful]

Jon Moxley advised Kevin Knight's mother not to tune in to Dynamite this week

Jon Moxley is known for his brutality in the ring. He has made a name for himself due to the bloodshed in his matches. This week, Kevin Knight will step into the ring with Mox in what could likely end up being another brutal contest.

Therefore, during a recent interview with Fox19, Jon Moxley advised Kevin Knight's mother not to tune in to Dynamite:

"I’ll be facing a guy named Kevin Knight on Wednesday night and it’s going to be a very bad night for him…..his mother shouldn’t watch the show. That will be one person I’d say not to tune in,” Moxley said.

It will be interesting to see if Darby Allin will get involved in Jon Moxley's match this week.

