"His mother shouldn't watch the show" - Jon Moxley sends a worrying message ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star Jon Moxley is one of Tony Khan's priceless assets. He joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2019 and has since held the AEW World Championship four times. His last reign ended at All In 2025, when he was defeated by &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page in a bloody Texas Death Match.The Death Riders leader is currently in a rivalry with Darby Allin and JetSpeed. JetSpeed consists of AEW stars &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. On last week's Dynamite, the former Dean Ambrose defeated Speedball. But this week, he will lock horns with Knight. Moxley and Knight are talented in-ring competitors. However, it looks like the former AEW World Champion intends to unleash hell upon the JetSpeed member. In a recent interview with FOX19, Moxley sent Knight a worrying message.Jon Moxley advised Kevin Knight's mother not to tune in to Dynamite because he was going to brutalize her son.&quot;I’ll be facing a guy named Kevin Knight on Wednesday night and it’s going to be a very bad night for him…..his mother shouldn’t watch the show. That will be one person I’d say not to tune in,” Moxley said.&quot;It's crazy how the mighty have fallen in AEW,&quot; Kevin Knight sends a message to Jon MoxleyJon Moxley must not take Knight lightly because the latter is going to come prepared. The JetSpeed member will want to avenge his partner, and there is a strong chance the former Dean Ambrose will face defeat.A few days ago, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion sent The Death Riders leader a message.&quot;Jon Moxley, I see a crack in your game. I've seen the fear in your eyes when Speedball has you on the rails. So next week, I'm coming to your city. I'm coming to your city, Cincinnati, to show you exactly why the Jet is too fly,&quot; Knight said.Kevin Knight is a fan favorite and is touted as a future AEW World Champion. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.