Jon Moxley's faction has "lost a member," confirms AEW star

At All In 2025, The Death Riders leader Jon Moxley lost the AEW World Title to &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. The two juggernauts locked horns in a Texas Death Match, and the showdown brought the house down.Apart from the former Dean Ambrose, The Death Riders consist of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC (currently sidelined due to injury). Moxley is currently feuding with former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. Interestingly, the faction is also in a rivalry with Kevin Knight and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey (collectively known as JetSpeed). On last week's Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence locked horns with Bailey. Interestingly, during this bout, Allin abducted Yuta from ringside. The beaten-up Death Riders member was soon discovered by Shafir and Moxley in a body bag outside the arena. All Elite Wrestling's X handle recently uploaded a clip of Kevin Knight confirming that the former ROH Pure Champion was not with the heel faction anymore.&quot;You know, it's crazy how the mighty have fallen in AEW. Specifically, you, Jon Moxley. And the rest of The Death Riders that you've got with you, because it seems like ya'll lost a member tonight. And Marina, I'll deal with her the way I do with the rest of my shawtys. I'll leave her on read. But you, Jon Moxley, I see a crack in your game. I've seen the fear in your eyes when Speedball has you on the rails. So next week, I'm coming to your city. I'm coming to your city, Cincinnati, to show you exactly why the Jet is too fly,&quot; Knight said.Karrion Kross wants Jon Moxley to return to WWEKarrion Kross and Jon Moxley are seemingly good friends. On a recent episode of the Battleground Podcast, The Herald of Doomsday expressed his desire to see the former AEW World Champion return to WWE.&quot;I do hope one day. I do hope one day that he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane,&quot; Kross said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]Who knows what the future holds for The Death Riders leader? Hopefully, he will return to the Stamford-based company someday.