Darby Allin Finally Breaks Silence on Major Accusation About AEW Run

Darby Allin has clapped back at critics following several claims about his in-ring performances in AEW. He had a counterargument to this and talked about what he brought to the company.
Allin has become one of the fan-favorites of the promotion. Apart from his daredevil-style of wrestling, he has often fought for the promotion and is one of the major faces on the roster. He made his return after roughly seven months away at All In: Texas and played a pivotal role in taking down the Death Riders.
During a recent episode of Wild Ride with Steve-O, Darby Allin addressed the critics who claimed that he was not fit to be the face of AEW due to being "a liability." He claimed to be the only one in the company willing to do what others couldn't. He gave the example of putting a flag of the promotion on Mount Everest.
“People say, ‘Oh, you can never be the face of the company. You’re too much of a liability. You’re gonna get yourself killed. You’re gonna break your arm, do X, Y, and Z.’ But I’m like, ‘No, dude. I’m the motherf***ing face of this company because I’m willing to go places no one else will go for this company.’ I put an AEW flag on top of Mount Everest. Ain’t nobody doing that, you know what I mean?” [H/T RSN]
Darby Allin Revealed Something Personal He Did on Top of Mount Everest
Darby Allin not only hit a milestone by climbing up Mount Everest, but he also did a lot of things after reaching its peak. He planted a flag of AEW, becoming the first wrestler to do so.
During the same interview with Steve-O, he also revealed that he did something personal while at the top. Allin talked about how he took in the sights and decided to record a video of himself proposing to his girlfriend.
"So, I literally was like on top of Mount Everest, and I said, ‘Oh, the top of the world is so beautiful, but not as beautiful as you.’ And then I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ in the video." [H/T: RSN]
That was not all he recorded, as before his return at All In, AEW aired footage of Darby Allin calling out Jon Moxley and the Death Riders while at the peak of Mount Everest.
Allin claimed that he was going to climb down and take everything away from the heel stable. He did not back down on his words as he continues to be a thorn in their side.
