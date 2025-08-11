3 Wild predictions for AEW Dynamite this week 

This week's AEW Dynamite will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has been thriving this year, and hopefully, its momentum will continue for the foreseeable future.All Elite Wrestling is preparing to host Forbidden Door later this month at The O2 in London, England. The anticipation for this pay-per-view is high, and several matches have been announced so far. This week's Dynamite will be important for Forbidden Door's build-up, and fans are expecting Tony Khan to deliver a memorable show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany storylines will likely progress, and unexpected things can happen. Here are three wild predictions for AEW Dynamite this week.#3. Hometown upset for Jon Moxley?Dynamite is going to take place in Cincinnati, Jon Moxley's hometown. The former AEW World Champion is scheduled to lock horns with JetSpeed's Kevin Knight. The Purveyor of Violence is currently feuding with Darby Allin, Knight, and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey. Last week, Allin challenged The Death Riders leader to a match at Forbidden Door. Hopefully, Moxley will accept.There is a strong possibility that the former Dean Ambrose will lose in his hometown. Knight might pin him due to an interference by The Daredevil, making their feud even more personal. Moxley vs. Allin has the potential to be 2025's match of the year.#2. Stokely could defeat Cope due to FTR's interferenceWWE Hall of Famer Cope will have a match with FTR's manager, Stokely, on Dynamite this week. The latter is not a professional wrestler, and it is quite obvious that he will get obliterated by The Rated-R Superstar on fair grounds. However, an interference by FTR may alter reality.Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood might show up during Cope vs. Stokely and attack the latter. The group's manager might then take advantage of this situation and pin his opponent, causing one of the biggest upsets in AEW history. The feud between Cope and FTR is fierce, and it is hard to predict who will be triumphant in the end.#1. Karrion Kross could make his AEW debutKarrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's time in WWE has reportedly ended. They had two stints in the Stamford-based company. But The Doom Walker hardly won any titles. Even though The Herald of Doomsday won the NXT Championship twice, it was so long ago that most have forgotten about it. Kross naturally got over with fans on the main roster, but it seems like World Wrestling Entertainment didn't have any plans for him. He is still immensely popular, and Tony Khan might have struck while the iron was hot. The AEW President might have already signed the 40-year-old, a potential business decision the company will certainly benefit from.The Doom Walker might make his All Elite Wrestling debut on this week's Dynamite. While it can't be said who his first feud will be against, he can become a huge star in the Jacksonville-based company. Even though he is not known for his in-ring skills, his character work and aura will certainly be a hit among fans.