Huge championship match set to be announced on AEW Dynamite for Forbidden Door

Based on a recent report, it seems that a major title match for Forbidden Door may be announced this week on AEW Dynamite. This could feature a top veteran in the industry gunning for one of the company's major belts.Last night on Collision, Kyle Fletcher announced that he wanted the next time he puts his TNT Championship on the line to be at the crossover pay-per-view. He urged New Japan Pro-Wrestling to send their best to face him, given how he has great history with the company. The identity of his challenger is said to be revealed soon.In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave his take on who this could be. He claimed that it could be someone eliminated from the A Block of the G1 Climax, as they were done with their matches, and could make an appearance in AEW this week. Meltzer believed that Hiroshi Tanahashi was the favorite, as he had been scheduled to compete at Forbidden Door.&quot;Kyle Fletcher defends the TNT Title against a New Japan wrestler yet to be named at Forbidden Door. The identity of the person will be announced Wednesday. So, technically, it could be someone eliminated in the A block since they’d be done, meaning Oleg Boltin, Ryohiei Oiwa, Yuya Uemura, Callum Newman, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sanada or Taichi. Tanahashi’s final UK match was to be on this show, so, he’d be the favorite,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T - F4WOnline]Kyle Fletcher re-signed a long-term deal with AEWFollowing his TNT Championship defense last night against Tomohiro Ishii, reports revealed that The Protostar had signed a new contract with the promotion.This came together a few months ago and is said to be a &quot;big money deal,&quot; given that Fletcher is one of those top stars who is still under 30. The report also mentioned how Tony Khan believed he was a key part of AEW's future.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKHe retained his TNT Title, and @FightfulSelect has confirmed that Kyle Fletcher has signed a big money extension to remain with AEW. More details for subscribersAlthough nothing is set in stone, Kyle Fletcher's title match at Forbidden Door could end up being a show-stealer. He has been on a great run of matches across the year, and seeing the great talent in NJPW, this could end up being one of the highly anticipated matches of the night.