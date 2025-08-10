  • home icon
Top AEW Champion Survives a Massive Scare on Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 10, 2025 00:51 GMT
A major AEW star put his title on the line for the first time since winning it last week. He wished to be a fighting champion and put this to the test tonight, but this win did not come easily.

A few days ago on AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher came out with Don Callis and some members of their family to address him winning the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes. He gloated about Rhodes and took credit for his recent injuries. This is now the second star he has sidelined, according to him, with Adam Cole being the first.

Fletcher wished to be a fighting champion as a way to repay both Callis and the rest of his stablemates. His first test, taking down NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii.

This was not an easy match for the champion, as the Stone Pitbull proved to be a major adversary. Ishii represented The Conglomeration, an interesting group within AEW. They are not an official faction on paper, as their members are constantly changing, but this is simply a unique group of friends coming together.

Despite a great fight, Kyle Fletcher connected with a Powerbomb in the latter part of the match. This only resulted in a nearfall, but he did not let go of his opponent that easily. He connected with a running boot in the corner before hitting Ishii with a Sheer Drop Brainbuster for the win.

Fletcher took the mic post-match to address his future as the TNT Champion. He dropped a major challenge for Forbidden Door as he dared New Japan Pro-Wrestling to send their top pound-for-pound fighter to face him for the title. Having spent a few years with the Japanese promotion, he is now ready to take on their best, representing AEW.

As of now, four title matches have been made official for the crossover pay-per-view. Kyle Fletcher's open challenge might soon become official, and fans should look forward to seeing who answers the call.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
