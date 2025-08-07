Tony Khan announces huge title match for AEW Collision

Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher is the reigning AEW TNT Champion. He won this title by defeating previous champion Dustin Rhodes in a brutal match on Collision last week. On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Protostar and his faction celebrated this triumph.

Interestingly, Fletcher's reign might not last long. A few hours ago, AEW President Tony Khan announced on X/Twitter that the Australian will put his title on the line against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii on Collision this week.

Ishii is getting this opportunity because The Conglomeration won $200,000 on AEW Collision #103 at The Don Callis Family's expense.

"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max This Saturday TNT Title Match @kylefletcherpro vs Tomohiro Ishii After Ishii + The Conglomeration won $200,000 on Collision at @TheDonCallis Family’s expense, new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend the belt vs Ishii THIS SATURDAY," wrote Khan.

Tomohiro Ishii is one of the toughest names in the current wrestling landscape. He has held the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship a staggering six times and is a former two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion. He is also a former Strong Openweight Champion. Hopefully, Fletcher vs. Ishii will be a memorable affair.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher intends to have a lengthy TNT Title reign

On this week's Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher delivered a captivating promo. He said that he is ready for his first AEW TNT Title defense on Collision this week. In addition, he said that he intends to have a lengthy title reign.

"My very first defense of this championship will be this Saturday on Collision because I will be the greatest champion you have ever seen. It does not matter who shows up because the result will be the same—I will have my hand raised and you better get used to this image because I will be the TNT Champion for a very, very, very, very long time," Fletcher said. [H/T: All Elite Wrestling's official website]

Only time will tell if the Australian star will be able to put his money where his mouth is.

