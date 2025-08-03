  • home icon
  AEW
  Former champion to make AEW return and challenge Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship? Exploring the chances!

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:08 GMT
Kyle Fletcher
Kyle Fletcher is the current TNT Champion (source: Fletcher's X account)

Kyle Fletcher has been having a great year in AEW. He put on some stellar matches with Will Ospreay and proved that he is someone to watch out for. Fletcher even went one step further and won the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes last week on Collision. However, it looks like there might be a dangerous challenger lurking in the shadows.

When Wardlow first stepped into AEW, he grabbed everyone's attention. With his large physique and incredible athleticism, he formed a successful team with MJF for the first couple of years. When he finally broke free of this alliance, it looked like he would be on the receiving end of a major singles push. Initially, this seemed to be true when he won the TNT Championship. However, the past two years haven't been so good for Mr. Mayhem. He was a part of a poor storyline booking that didn't help his career.

Just when it looked like things were starting to pick up for him with his involvement in The Undisputed Kingdom, he suffered an injury during his match against Samoa Joe and has since been on the shelf for the past several months. Wardlow is yet to make a return to the ring, despite seemingly being fit enough to do so. However, it appears it could happen anytime soon, as recent reports indicate he was in Arlington, Texas, for All In this year. When the 37-year-old finally returns to AEW, the best thing for Tony Khan to do would be to make him the next challenger for Kyle Fletcher's TNT Championship. Mr. Mayhem needs to get back on the title track because he has the potential to be a future World Champion, and the Jacksonville-based promotion needs to capitalize on this immediately.

Wardlow recently provided a major life update amid AEW absence

Wardlow has been out of action since he got injured during AEW Dynamite Big Business 2024 when he faced Samoa Joe for the World Championship. While it is uncertain when he will make his return to the ring, Mr. Mayhem seems to be keeping himself in good spirits with his daily routine.

The former TNT Champion recently took to Instagram to showcase his daily routine.

"The past year has been filled with a lot of changes, a lot of faith, and a lot of rebuilding from the ground up. I don’t have any one making me breakfast or handing me my shoes, but I take care of myself pretty well on my own. This is my daily morning routine. Pray, ground, jog, swim, couple flips to make sure I still got it, read, write, water my plant (not shown), morning shake…. Yes I love honey," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see when Wardlow returns to the ring again.

