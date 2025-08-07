Tony Khan to announce 4-time WWE champion's massive signing next week on AEW Dynamite? Analyzing the chances 

AEW President Tony Khan has a great chance to bring a former WWE champion to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Beth Phoenix was a powerhouse star back in the day.While she has been out of action for a while, she was famous for her violent in-ring style. The Glamazon wrestled her last match two years ago in WWE. She could bring her wrath to Tony Khan's company as well and take on Mercedes Mone.The WWE Hall of Famer recently hinted at a feud with The CEO. The TBS Champion returned to AEW TV tonight for the first time since losing to Toni Storm at All In: Texas. She had her eyes on Alex Windsor, one of the three opponents she would be facing at Forbidden Door for the title. She even attacked the newly signed star. The other two spots for the four-way bout are yet to be filled.Tony Khan could announce that the WWE Hall of Famer is All Elite and use the social media entanglement earlier today to tease a feud with the TBS Champion. The AEW President could even insert her in the four-way contest and debut her at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.While this seems something that could take place in the coming days, it remains speculation for now.Booker T believes Beth Phoenix is a phone call away from arriving in AEWBeth Phoenix has hung up her boots, but fans still keep speculating that Cope and The Glamazon might reunite in the Jacksonville-based promotion.While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Cope could easily pull some strings and make her All Elite.&quot;Beth Phoenix is now a free agent. She's no longer part of WWE. I mean, she had a hell of a career (...) And I'm sure with Edge being over there in AEW, all he has to do is make a phone call and boom, the Hall of Fame couple will be back together again. So, that's the way I see that,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix really steps into Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon.