Major Star Reportedly Signs New Deal with Tony Khan's AEW

It has been reported that a major star signed a new deal with AEW. It appears that Tony Khan considers him a key part of the company's plans moving forward.Kyle Fletcher has undergone one of the biggest transformations in professional wrestling since signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He went from being part of a world-class tag team to becoming one of the best young singles competitors in the industry. He is also the current TNT Champion after defeating Dustin Rhodes last week.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that The Protostar has re-signed with AEW and is now on a long-term contract. Tony Khan reportedly said that Fletcher is a major part of their plans moving forward and a key piece in the promotion's future.The new deal is said to have been made official a few months ago. It is also said to be a significant amount, especially given that he is only 26 years old.AIR @AIRGold_LINKProtostar Kyle Fletcher has re-signed a long-term deal with AEW! (Fightful)Kyle Fletcher was successful in his first AEW title defenseEarlier tonight on AEW Collision, Kyle Fletcher kicked off the show by putting his TNT Championship on the line. He did so against Tomohiro Ishii, in a match that pushed him to his limits.This was far from a walk in the park for The Protostar, as The Stone Pitbull was able to hold his own and launch great offense of his own. Unlike some of Fletcher's other matches, Don Callis or any member of their faction was not at ringside, so this win was solely based on his own efforts.Kyle Fletcher was able to connect with a Powerbomb, a running boot, and a Sheer Drop Brainbuster to secure the win and get him his first successful title defense.The Australian star is looking forward to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will take place on August 24, as he has just dropped an open challenge to anyone from New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). It remains to be seen who will step up to him.