  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major Star Reportedly Signs New Deal with Tony Khan's AEW

Major Star Reportedly Signs New Deal with Tony Khan's AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 10, 2025 01:31 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X account and AEW website]

It has been reported that a major star signed a new deal with AEW. It appears that Tony Khan considers him a key part of the company's plans moving forward.

Ad

Kyle Fletcher has undergone one of the biggest transformations in professional wrestling since signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He went from being part of a world-class tag team to becoming one of the best young singles competitors in the industry. He is also the current TNT Champion after defeating Dustin Rhodes last week.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that The Protostar has re-signed with AEW and is now on a long-term contract. Tony Khan reportedly said that Fletcher is a major part of their plans moving forward and a key piece in the promotion's future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The new deal is said to have been made official a few months ago. It is also said to be a significant amount, especially given that he is only 26 years old.

Ad

Kyle Fletcher was successful in his first AEW title defense

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Kyle Fletcher kicked off the show by putting his TNT Championship on the line. He did so against Tomohiro Ishii, in a match that pushed him to his limits.

This was far from a walk in the park for The Protostar, as The Stone Pitbull was able to hold his own and launch great offense of his own. Unlike some of Fletcher's other matches, Don Callis or any member of their faction was not at ringside, so this win was solely based on his own efforts.

Ad

Kyle Fletcher was able to connect with a Powerbomb, a running boot, and a Sheer Drop Brainbuster to secure the win and get him his first successful title defense.

The Australian star is looking forward to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will take place on August 24, as he has just dropped an open challenge to anyone from New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). It remains to be seen who will step up to him.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications