Former WWE Star to Be Forced to Retire Because of Adam Copeland in AEW? Possibility Explored

Adam Copeland is on a mission to exact revenge in AEW against his former allies, FTR. On his path to get to his foes, his actions might lead to a former WWE superstar retiring for good.The aforementioned star, who is FTR's manager, is Stokely. He aligned with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler a while back when Cope was taken out of action by FTR. They laid a heinous beatdown on their former friend back at the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.Cope made his return months later at the All In Texas 2025 event and is laser-focused on getting his hands on FTR. However, Stokely managed to get a restraining order for Cope that has prevented him from attacking Harwood and Wheeler. But in the process, Stokely has found himself on the receiving end of Cope's attacks. Moreover, the 11-time World Champion got himself a match against FTR's manager next week on AEW Dynamite.Furthermore, should FTR try to interfere, Cope's restraining order will be canceled, and he will be free to come after that. With that stipulation in place, it is unlikely that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would come to Stokely's aid. This could see Cope take full advantage and lay a huge beatdown on him.Cope's actions could have direct implications for Stokely's wrestling career. This may lead to him announcing his retirement and vowing never to step back inside the squared circle.FTR member was happy about injuring Cope at AEW DynastyAs mentioned, FTR members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood assaulted Cope at AEW Dynasty, putting an end to their alliance. This led to the Rated-R superstar missing months of action.Recently, Dax Harwood revealed his true feelings about that night. He claimed that, alongside his wedding and the birth of his daughter, injuring Cope was one of the best things that happened in Harwood's life.With the rivalry heating up between former friends-turned-bitter foes in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see this storyline unfold over the next few weeks.