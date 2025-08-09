Former WWE Star to Be Forced to Retire Because of Adam Copeland in AEW? Possibility Explored

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 09, 2025 01:40 GMT
Adam Cole is a part of the AEW roster (Image via Cope
Adam Copeland is a part of the AEW roster (Image via Cope's X)

Adam Copeland is on a mission to exact revenge in AEW against his former allies, FTR. On his path to get to his foes, his actions might lead to a former WWE superstar retiring for good.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is FTR's manager, is Stokely. He aligned with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler a while back when Cope was taken out of action by FTR. They laid a heinous beatdown on their former friend back at the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

Cope made his return months later at the All In Texas 2025 event and is laser-focused on getting his hands on FTR. However, Stokely managed to get a restraining order for Cope that has prevented him from attacking Harwood and Wheeler. But in the process, Stokely has found himself on the receiving end of Cope's attacks. Moreover, the 11-time World Champion got himself a match against FTR's manager next week on AEW Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Furthermore, should FTR try to interfere, Cope's restraining order will be canceled, and he will be free to come after that. With that stipulation in place, it is unlikely that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would come to Stokely's aid. This could see Cope take full advantage and lay a huge beatdown on him.

Cope's actions could have direct implications for Stokely's wrestling career. This may lead to him announcing his retirement and vowing never to step back inside the squared circle.

Ad

FTR member was happy about injuring Cope at AEW Dynasty

As mentioned, FTR members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood assaulted Cope at AEW Dynasty, putting an end to their alliance. This led to the Rated-R superstar missing months of action.

Recently, Dax Harwood revealed his true feelings about that night. He claimed that, alongside his wedding and the birth of his daughter, injuring Cope was one of the best things that happened in Harwood's life.

With the rivalry heating up between former friends-turned-bitter foes in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see this storyline unfold over the next few weeks.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications