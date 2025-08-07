Adam Copeland's first match in 4 months announced on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) is set to make his in-ring return after a four-month hiatus. This match was made official moments ago and will be a first-time-ever bout.The Rated-R Superstar's last match was at AEW Dynasty in April. He teamed up with FTR to take on The Death Riders. After falling short of capturing the world trios titles, his friends turned on him. He made his return last month at All In: Texas, confronting Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the first time since they attacked him.He has been trying to get his hands on them, but their new manager, Stokely Hathaway, has put plans in place to prevent this. Stoke filed for a restraining order, which stated that the moment Copeland gets close to them, he'll be fired from the company.The WWE Hall of Famer found a loophole of sorts, as Stokely himself wasn't part of the restraining order. To make matters worse, Adam Copeland pulled some strings behind the scenes and got a match booked between the two. He also added a stipulation for FTR, and should they interfere, the restraining order would be nullified.There could be a brutal beatdown next week, and Adam Copeland has woven a perfect trap for FTR. If they value their manager, they'll have to break the restraining order.