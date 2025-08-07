  • home icon
  • Adam Copeland's first match in 4 months announced on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland's first match in 4 months announced on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:23 GMT
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) is set to make his in-ring return after a four-month hiatus. This match was made official moments ago and will be a first-time-ever bout.

The Rated-R Superstar's last match was at AEW Dynasty in April. He teamed up with FTR to take on The Death Riders. After falling short of capturing the world trios titles, his friends turned on him. He made his return last month at All In: Texas, confronting Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the first time since they attacked him.

He has been trying to get his hands on them, but their new manager, Stokely Hathaway, has put plans in place to prevent this. Stoke filed for a restraining order, which stated that the moment Copeland gets close to them, he'll be fired from the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer found a loophole of sorts, as Stokely himself wasn't part of the restraining order. To make matters worse, Adam Copeland pulled some strings behind the scenes and got a match booked between the two. He also added a stipulation for FTR, and should they interfere, the restraining order would be nullified.

There could be a brutal beatdown next week, and Adam Copeland has woven a perfect trap for FTR. If they value their manager, they'll have to break the restraining order.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
