Former WWE champion lists injuring Adam Copeland (fka Edge) as one of the greatest days of his life

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland made his AEW debut in October 2023. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings the Tony Khan-led company has made so far. He is an 11-time WWE World Champion and has held the AEW TNT Championship twice.

Earlier this year, the former Edge formed an alliance with FTR. This trio was collectively known as Rated FTR, and their partnership had immense potential. At Dynasty 2025, Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood locked horns with The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Unfortunately for Rated FTR, they were defeated, and after the match, Harwood and Wheeler brutally attacked The Rated-R Superstar and injured him. Interestingly, a few hours ago, Harwood made a massive revelation on his Instagram Story.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion said that, along with his wedding and the birth of his daughter, injuring the veteran was one of the best things that happened in his life.

Dax Harwood lists injuring Cope as one of the greatest days of his life (Image via Harwood's Instagram Story)

AEW star Dax Harwood claps back at former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas

A few days ago, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made fun of Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling on X/Twitter. Dax Harwood responded to the veteran's statement by saying that he has no respect for him. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also strongly defended the All Elite Wrestling President.

"Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter," Harwood wrote.

FTR is in the final of the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. If the duo beats Brodido, they will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for tag team gold at Forbidden Door 2025.

