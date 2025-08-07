  • home icon
  • AEW star reacts to The Hurt Syndicate getting involved in a backstage altercation with popular name

AEW star reacts to The Hurt Syndicate getting involved in a backstage altercation with popular name

By Debangshu Nath
Published Aug 07, 2025 09:25 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate were previously known as The Hurt Business. (Image via AEW YouTube)
The Hurt Syndicate was previously known as The Hurt Business in WWE (Image via AEW on YouTube)

AEW faction The Hurt Syndicate consists of former WWE stars MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Former AEW World Champion MJF joined this faction earlier this year. However, he was officially kicked out of it on Dynamite this week.

Former WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter is the manager of The Hurt Syndicate. His time in the company has been decent so far. Interestingly, according to a recent Fighful report, he strongly dislikes fellow AEW star "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Additionally, the report stated that Porter is opposed to the idea of Lashley and Benjamin dropping the AEW Tag Team Titles to JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight).

Fortunately, these rumors were crushed by MVP and Speedball. A few hours back, Porter posted a video on Instagram where he, his faction mates, and Mike Bailey were seen jokingly abusing each other backstage. Interestingly, All Elite Wrestling star Capt. Shawn Dean reacted to this video with a funny GIF, which proved that everyone had gotten worked.

Capt. Shawn Dean is currently a member of Shane Taylor Promotions and its sub-group, The Infantry.

AEW Star MVP does not respect Triple H

The Hurt Syndicate manager, MVP, has been outspoken about his dislike for WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He previously blamed The King of Kings for turning a megastar like Bobby Lashley into a midcarder.

In a recent interview with BetIdeas.com, the former WWE star clarified that his issues with the 14-time world champion were not race-related.

"I have my opinions based on my personal experiences. And at some point on my podcast and my YouTube show, I’ll talk about it. I’ll go in depth about what my issues are with that man. And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race," MVP said.
It will be interesting to see if Triple H and MVP will resolve this conflict someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
