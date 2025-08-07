MVP bumps into popular star he "dislikes" backstage in AEW

A clip of MVP recently running into a popular AEW star, whom he reportedly dislikes, surfaced on the internet. The two had a brief backstage interaction, finally settling the score between them.Yesterday, reports came in about the veteran and The Hurt Syndicate. One of these mentioned that the group has not been open to creative plans presented to them and only wants to lose to certain tag teams in the division. Another report indicated that MVP reportedly does not like 'Speedball' Mike Bailey for an undisclosed reason.On Instagram, the former WWE star posted a video of himself walking up to Speedball backstage. The two looked at each other and nicely threw curses at one another. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were also forced to join in the fun and did the same.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is unclear at this point whether the issues have been resolved between the two or if there were never any issues to begin with. However, based on the video, it appears that everything is fine between both parties.MVP officially kicks out MJF from The Hurt SyndicateTonight on Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate finally sorted out their situation with MJF. Over the past two weeks, two members have given him the thumbs down, and the final verdict was given tonight by MVP.Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have had nothing to do with the former AEW World Champion. MVP, who brought Friedman into the group, was the one to settle the situation. He claimed they wanted him to leave because of his ego, and the reason he was also giving him a thumbs down.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKMVP tells MJF that he hopes he doesn’t become AEW World Championship because if does, then Bobby Lashley will be coming for him. Then it won’t be business—it would be personal. #AEWDynamiteThis means that MJF is officially out of The Hurt Syndicate. The 51-year-old left him with one final message earlier, as he hoped that he would fall short of achieving his goal of regaining the world title. He said this for an interesting reason, and this was not to see him fail, but because his winning would make him a target of Bobby Lashley.