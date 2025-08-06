Major backstage issues in AEW; MVP "dislikes" 35-year-old star - Reports

AEW star MVP may not be happy with a promising name in the Jacksonville-based promotion, going by recent speculations. Montel is the spokesperson for The Hurt Syndicate. MJF, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley occasionally seek advice from the veteran. He is well-respected backstage. However, he doesn't seem to be on the same page as Mike Bailey.

The 35-year-old star made his AEW debut in March 2025 and, since then, has never failed to amaze the fans with his extraordinary Taekwondo and wrestling skills. He is allied with Kevin Knight, and the duo has shaken up the tag team division in the past couple of months.

For the past month, The Hurt Syndicate has closely worked with JetSpeed. While two parties had multiple interactions, they only squared off two times in the ring, once in a trios contest and a second time at All In: Texas. Both times, MVP's faction had the upper hand.

According to a report from Fightful, Montel dislikes Mike Bailey for unknown reasons and reportedly refused to accept the idea of Hurt Syndicate losing to JetSpeed. It seems like the locker room is keeping the issue behind closed doors, as the report claimed that many stars dismissed the rumor.

It will be interesting to see if tension between MVP and Speedball arises in the future.

