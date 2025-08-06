Triple H Provides Major Update on Brock Lesnar's Future Following His Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE after two years and attacked John Cena to close out SummerSlam in New Jersey this past weekend. Today, Chief Content Officer Triple H provided an update following The Beast Incarnate's return.After a two-year hiatus, Brock Lesnar made his first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion this past Sunday and decimated John Cena in the closing moments of the first-ever two-night Biggest Party of The Summer. The Beast was on a hiatus due to him being mentioned in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the global juggernaut, and it looks like the legal team gave the company and the 48-year-old the go-ahead to appear on television a few weeks ago.In an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, the host asked Triple H about Brock Lesnar and what's next for the three-time Universal Champion. The Game stated he's thrilled to have The Beast Incarnate back in the Stamford-based promotion and stated Lesnar can do whatever he wants.&quot;[What's next for Brock Lesnar?] Whatever the hell he wants. When you're Brock Lesnar, you sort of can [do whatever he wants]; when that music hits and you walk down that aisle, it doesn't matter where he is, he sort of does what he wants to do. So, we're thrilled to have The Beast back. We hit him up and said, 'It's time to come home,' and he was into it, and here we are... We're thrilled to have him back,&quot; Triple H said. [From 03:10 to 03:44]Triple H and Nick Khan allowed Brock Lesnar to return at WWE SummerSlam 2025In 2024, Brock Lesnar was rumored to return for the Royal Rumble following his absence since SummerSlam 2023. Unfortunately, the former UFC star's name appeared in an ongoing lawsuit, and the company was forced to cut ties with The Beast Incarnate.On the most recent edition of RAW, Michael Cole revealed how Brock Lesnar's return happened at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The veteran commentator revealed that Triple H and Nick Khan were the decision-makers behind the 10-time World Champion's return.&quot;Earlier today, I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. And I asked them the simple question: When was it determined that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE? They told me they reached out to Brock a couple weeks ago and said that, 'We believe it's time for you to come home,'&quot; Cole revealed.It'll be interesting to see when Brock Lesnar locks horns with John Cena inside the squared circle.If you use quotes from the article, please credit ESPN and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.