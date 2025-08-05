"I have zero respect for you" - Dax Harwood loses cool at WWE veteran; references Vince McMahon

Dax Harwood lost his cool at a WWE veteran in a heated social media post. It was so bad that he even referenced Vince McMahon.Harwood is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to AEW, and he does not hide back when it comes to defending his company. The latest name to face his wrath is none other than former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas.Korderas was a referee for a long time, and he recently took to Twitter to take shots at AEW and Tony Khan. The multi-time Tag Team Champion didn't like it one bit, and he wasted no time in hitting back:“Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter. Work around his house. Visit us when he gets bored. He doesn’t spend countless hours on Twitter begging for someone to interact with him becuase he has no friends or family in REAL LIFE.&quot;Harwood went on to reference Vince McMahon:&quot;I can understand why you dislike Tony. You worked for a man who embarrassed you on a weekly basis, while you tried to hide in the back, hoping he didn’t even notice you were there so you could keep collecting a check. I work for a man who cares about his talent, their health, &amp; their families. I’d rather work for a man like that than, what you consider, “success”. But hey, I’m sure our priorities are way different.”Dax Harwood calls himself the hot one in FTRDax Harwood is the most outspoken member of FTR. Between him and Cash Wheeler, he is the one who makes the most noise.Recently, Dax Harwood made waves by taking a dig at his tag team partner, calling himself the hot one of the group. Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote:“I think it's safe to say, I'm the hot one in FTR.”That was definitely hilarious from Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler will have a lot to say with regards to that.