  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Dax Harwood takes a shot at Cash Wilder; AEW veterans FTR at their hilarious best

Dax Harwood takes a shot at Cash Wilder; AEW veterans FTR at their hilarious best

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:47 GMT
Cash Wheeler (left) &amp; Dax Harwood (right) [ Images from AEW
Cash Wheeler (left) & Dax Harwood (right) [ Image credits: AEW's Instagram ]

Dax Harwood recently made the news again, but not for something he did inside an AEW ring. The former All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion has made an intriguing but hilarious claim on social media that may not sit well with his partner, Cash Wheeler.

Ad

FTR, the veteran tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, have been on a high recently after putting away JetSpeed ( Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) on this week's Dynamite. The win secured their place in the semi-final of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge The Hurt Syndicate at AEW's Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View next month.

Amid their pursuit of the Tag Titles, one half of the tag team, Dax Harwood, made headlines with a humorous claim he made on Instagram. Dax posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think it's safe to say, I'm the hot one in FTR"

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Check out Dax's Instagram story below:

Dax Harwood&#039;s story [Image credits: Instagram]
Dax Harwood's story [Image credits: Instagram]

It is worth noting that Dax is known to be an active presence on social media, with his posts often having a comedic spin. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if his partner, Cash Wheeler, will have something to say about his claim.

Ad

FTR's Ally Stokely Hathaway was seen with crutches on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, FTR's manager confronted the recently returned Adam Copeland and revealed that The Rated-R Superstar is legally prohibited from getting his hands on FTR. However, Cope pointed out that Stokely himself was not part of this deal and then hit him with a Spear.

On this week's Dynamite, FTR was in action against Jet Speed and, as usual, Stokely was seen accompanying them during their entrance. However, the manager was seen on crutches, seemingly selling the consequences of getting hit by Cope's Spear last week.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between FTR and Cope develops ahead of AEW's next PPV event, Forbidden Door.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications