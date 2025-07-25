Dax Harwood takes a shot at Cash Wilder; AEW veterans FTR at their hilarious best

Dax Harwood recently made the news again, but not for something he did inside an AEW ring. The former All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion has made an intriguing but hilarious claim on social media that may not sit well with his partner, Cash Wheeler.FTR, the veteran tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, have been on a high recently after putting away JetSpeed ( Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) on this week's Dynamite. The win secured their place in the semi-final of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge The Hurt Syndicate at AEW's Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View next month.Amid their pursuit of the Tag Titles, one half of the tag team, Dax Harwood, made headlines with a humorous claim he made on Instagram. Dax posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories and wrote:&quot;I think it's safe to say, I'm the hot one in FTR&quot;Check out Dax's Instagram story below:Dax Harwood's story [Image credits: Instagram]It is worth noting that Dax is known to be an active presence on social media, with his posts often having a comedic spin. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if his partner, Cash Wheeler, will have something to say about his claim.FTR's Ally Stokely Hathaway was seen with crutches on AEW DynamiteLast week on Dynamite, FTR's manager confronted the recently returned Adam Copeland and revealed that The Rated-R Superstar is legally prohibited from getting his hands on FTR. However, Cope pointed out that Stokely himself was not part of this deal and then hit him with a Spear.On this week's Dynamite, FTR was in action against Jet Speed and, as usual, Stokely was seen accompanying them during their entrance. However, the manager was seen on crutches, seemingly selling the consequences of getting hit by Cope's Spear last week.It will be interesting to see how the storyline between FTR and Cope develops ahead of AEW's next PPV event, Forbidden Door.