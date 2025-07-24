Ex-WWE star spotted using crutches on AEW Dynamite after being attacked by Adam Copeland; huge injury scare

A former WWE Superstar has suddenly come out tonight on AEW Dynamite in crutches. This comes following him getting brutally attacked by Adam Copeland, seemingly resulting in an injury.Stokely Hathaway came out last week on Dynamite as he confronted the Rated-R Superstar. He revealed that he has a legal document stating that Cope is prohibited from going near FTR, or he'll be fired from the company. That night, Copeland decided to take his frustrations out on Stokely himself as he was not part of the &quot;deal&quot;.Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were in action tonight as they had a first-round match in the Eliminator Tournament to crown new number one contenders for the Hurt Syndicate's AEW Tag Team Championship. They faced JetSpeed. Stokely Hathaway accompanied them during their entrance, and he came in with crutches.He was walking gingerly after taking a Spear from Adam Copeland, but it seems as if he is overselling this. Stokely continued to be a factor for his clients, as he constantly provided interference while at ringside, and eventually became a major contributing factor to their victory.It remains to be seen how things will go, with the veteran being unable to go after FTR directly.