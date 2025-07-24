  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Adam Copeland (Edge)
  • Ex-WWE star spotted using crutches on AEW Dynamite after being attacked by Adam Copeland; huge injury scare

Ex-WWE star spotted using crutches on AEW Dynamite after being attacked by Adam Copeland; huge injury scare

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:53 GMT
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

A former WWE Superstar has suddenly come out tonight on AEW Dynamite in crutches. This comes following him getting brutally attacked by Adam Copeland, seemingly resulting in an injury.

Ad

Stokely Hathaway came out last week on Dynamite as he confronted the Rated-R Superstar. He revealed that he has a legal document stating that Cope is prohibited from going near FTR, or he'll be fired from the company. That night, Copeland decided to take his frustrations out on Stokely himself as he was not part of the "deal".

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were in action tonight as they had a first-round match in the Eliminator Tournament to crown new number one contenders for the Hurt Syndicate's AEW Tag Team Championship. They faced JetSpeed. Stokely Hathaway accompanied them during their entrance, and he came in with crutches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He was walking gingerly after taking a Spear from Adam Copeland, but it seems as if he is overselling this. Stokely continued to be a factor for his clients, as he constantly provided interference while at ringside, and eventually became a major contributing factor to their victory.

It remains to be seen how things will go, with the veteran being unable to go after FTR directly.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications