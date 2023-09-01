Jon Moxley just did what?! AEW star makes unscheduled surprise appearance in another company

Former WWE and AEW world champion, Jon Moxley surprised everyone by appearing on an independent wrestling promotion's show, unannounced, during a brutal match, and the footage is going viral.

Jon Moxley is one of the top AEW stars right now, and he was a top superstar during his WWE run as well. However, his immense passion for wrestling has taken him to different promotions in the world. Since arriving in AEW, Mox has worked in Japan along with multiple indie promotions.

This news comes as a video clip of Mox is going viral. In the video, Mox can in be seen making an appearance during a live show at the All American Wrestling (AAW) promotion. AAW is an independent wrestling promotion based in the Chicago, Illinois area. Moxley interfered during a no-ropes barbed wire match, inside the Berwyn Eagles Club. The match was between the indie wrestlers, Mance Warner and Ego Robert Anthony, with Mox showing up unannounced, sending the packed crowd into a frenzy.

The former AEW World Champion performed his finishing move, which was formerly known as "Dirty Deeds" on Mance Warner to help Ego Robert Anthony pick up the victory in a bloodied and brutal encounter. His brief appearance has taken the internet by storm.

Jon Moxley is set for challenge for a title this Sunday at AEW All Out

While Jon Moxley surprised wrestling fans by his unannounced appearance at an indie show, he has a scheduled match for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view this Sunday, where he will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title.

Moxley and Cassidy have been feuding for quite some time now, having recently squared off in a Stadium Stampede match at All In as well. This Sunday could be the culmination of their feud and it remains to be seen whether the former AEW World Champion manages to add one more title to his resume.

