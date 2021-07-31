Jon Moxley lays down a huge challenge for NJPW: Resurgence; teases a major surprise 

AEW star Jon Moxley has laid down a challenge to IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Good Brothers at NJPW: Resurgence, promising to bring a surprise partner along with him.

Jon Moxley has had long-standing differences with The Elite, dating back to his rivalry with Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship last year. Even for most of 2021, Moxley has continued to feud with the stable, first wrestling Omega at AEW: Revolution. He followed it by teaming up with Eddie Kingston to take on AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2021.

Jon Moxley is now keen to settle his differences with the faction's The Good Brothers at NJPW: Resurgence on August 14th. NJPW's Twitter account recently put out a short clip of Moxley laying down the challenge. The former AEW Champion also promised to bring a surprise partner along with him.

"I just wanted to send a message real quick after that match to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Wherever my travels in the sports take me, you can be damn sure of one thing. I will settle scores that need settling, whether it takes months, weeks, days, hours, years. I will eventually settle the scores, and I got a little business with this Bullet Club top guys, and I was just thinking, you know, on the 14th, I got a buddy of mine in LA for some peers. Good Brothers, Gallows, Anderson, you meet me at Resurgence in LA, and I have a surprise for you," said Jon Moxley.

Who can show up at NJPW: Resurgence as Jon Moxley's tag team partner?

Soon after Jon Moxley teased a surprise for NJPW: Resurgence, fans began predicting who could appear at the August 14th show.

Most fans seem to think that IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan could show up as Moxley's partner. Mox and Callihan are former tag team partners, collectively known as The Switchblade Conspiracy, though they last teamed up back in 2011.

Even from a narrative standpoint, it makes sense for Sami Callihan to appear at NJPW: Resurgence as he has been feuding with The Elite in IMPACT Wrestling since last month. Interestingly, a few hours ago, it was announced that Callihan and Jon Moxley would reunite at an indie wrestling show on October 30th.

Who do you think should show up at NJPW: Resurgence as Jon Moxley's tag team partner? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande