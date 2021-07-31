Jon Moxley reuniting with former tag team partner for the first time in 10 years 

AEW star Jon Moxley will reunite with his former tag team partner Sami Callihan at an upcoming indie wrestling event for the first time in nearly ten years.

The reunion will go down at Callihan's own promotion, The Wrestling REVOLVER's 30th October show in Clive, Iowa. Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan, collectively known as The Switchblade Conspiracy, last teamed up in 2011, months before Mox joined WWE under a developmental contract.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Signed for 10/30

Tales from the Ring 3@HorizonEventsC1



OVER 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING.



☠️THE SWITCHBLADES REUNITE☠️



Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan



TICKET INFO COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/vqGcBeFmxC — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 30, 2021

As expected, the news of their reunion has spread like wildfire among the wrestling universe. Both Jon Moxley and Callihan are well known for their unhinged personas, who don't think twice before taking to violence. As such, fans can expect them to possibly engage in a hardcore fight with their yet unannounced opponents.

Incidentally, The Wrestling REVOLVER's show will also witness the reunion of another fan-favorite tag team. Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards, collectively known as The Wolves, would reteam for the first time since 2017.

The former 5-time IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, who are also without opponents at the show, could clash against Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan in a legitimate dream match.

Jon Moxley will reportedly face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW All Out 2021

If the recent reports are any indication, Jon Moxley could collide against 8-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW All Out 2021. As per the report, Moxley had personally requested Tony Khan about his desire to wrestle a "top NJPW superstar" at the pay-per-view.

The build-up to the match officially began at this week's AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, where Jon Moxley sent out a warning to The Ace of The Universe. Moxley and Tanahashi are two of the best in the world today, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if they wrestle the best match of the night on the September 5th show.

