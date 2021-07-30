Jon Moxley to possibly face 8-time world champion at AEW All Out 2021 - Reports 

If the latest reports are any indication, Jon Moxley could square off against former eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi in a legitimate dream match at AEW All Out 2021.

At the recent AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, Tanahashi made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion, albeit virtually, to lay down a challenge for the IWGP United States Championship. It was later confirmed that The Ace of The Universe would wrestle reigning champion Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence on August 14th in Los Angeles.

Moments after Hiroshi Tanahashi broke the forbidden door, Jon Moxley put the Japanese star on notice, teasing a match between the two performers. While it became clear that a Moxley-Tanahashi bout could soon become a reality, a new report sheds light on when it could go down.

As per the latest update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jon Moxley recently spoke to Tony Khan about wanting to wrestle a "top NJPW superstar" at AEW All Out 2021. Meltzer further revealed that AEW's head-honcho liked the idea, and there's a possibility that the said "NJPW superstar" is none other than Tanahashi.

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi could steal the show at AEW All Out 2021

It's no secret that Hiroshi Tanahashi is considered by many to be one of the greatest in-ring talents of this generation. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley is one of the most versatile performers in the business, having proved his mettle in Japan by wrestling several bangers with many top-level NJPW stars.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Moxley and Tanahashi weave magic in the ring at the September 5th pay-per-view, wrestling a memorable babyface vs. babyface encounter for the fans in Chicago. The build-up to their clash could start at NJPW Resurgence, where Jon Moxley costs Tanahashi his chance to become the IWGP US Champion.

