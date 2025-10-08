  • home icon
  Jon Moxley leaves legendary star bloodied after choking him out in horrifying moment on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley leaves legendary star bloodied after choking him out in horrifying moment on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 00:57 GMT
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Jon Moxley has yet again taken another star on the roster as one of his victims tonight on AEW Dynamite. After bloodying them up, he topped this off by brutally choking them out.

Tonight's Title Tuesday show featured an opening contest featuring the Purveyor of Violence and Tomohiro Ishii. This was not their first time sharing the ring, as they have a great head-to-head series featuring highly physical matches. Moxley has won both of their previous encounters before tonight.

Taking on someone like the Stone Pitbull, Jon Moxley had to dig deep into his bag of tricks as Ishii wasn't someone who could be taken down easily. Despite him connecting with several powerful shots and maneuvers, the Japanese star would recover almost instantly and retaliate right away. Even a Spike Piledriver wasn't enough.

At one point in the match, the two were exchanging shots, and this ended up busting open Tomohiro Ishii's nose. Despite blood flowing from his face, this did not significantly affect his performance, as he continued to bring the fight to Mox. The former AEW World Champion would then end up connecting with a Paradigm Shift and immediately go for a Bulldog Choke for the win

Jon Moxley is now 3-0 against Tomohiro Ishii, but this is far from an indicator that he is dominant over the Stone Pitbull. Mox had to pull out all the stops to score the win tonight, and that says a lot about the Japanese star.

Now that he has taken him down, it remains to be seen what comes next for Mox and the Death Riders. For now, they are looking to take out all their common enemies before possibly pursuing championship gold. This could lead them to eventually go after the world trios titles or the world title itself again.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
