Jon Moxley leaves legendary star bloodied after choking him out in horrifying moment on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley has yet again taken another star on the roster as one of his victims tonight on AEW Dynamite. After bloodying them up, he topped this off by brutally choking them out.Tonight's Title Tuesday show featured an opening contest featuring the Purveyor of Violence and Tomohiro Ishii. This was not their first time sharing the ring, as they have a great head-to-head series featuring highly physical matches. Moxley has won both of their previous encounters before tonight.Taking on someone like the Stone Pitbull, Jon Moxley had to dig deep into his bag of tricks as Ishii wasn't someone who could be taken down easily. Despite him connecting with several powerful shots and maneuvers, the Japanese star would recover almost instantly and retaliate right away. Even a Spike Piledriver wasn't enough.At one point in the match, the two were exchanging shots, and this ended up busting open Tomohiro Ishii's nose. Despite blood flowing from his face, this did not significantly affect his performance, as he continued to bring the fight to Mox. The former AEW World Champion would then end up connecting with a Paradigm Shift and immediately go for a Bulldog Choke for the winJon Moxley is now 3-0 against Tomohiro Ishii, but this is far from an indicator that he is dominant over the Stone Pitbull. Mox had to pull out all the stops to score the win tonight, and that says a lot about the Japanese star.Now that he has taken him down, it remains to be seen what comes next for Mox and the Death Riders. For now, they are looking to take out all their common enemies before possibly pursuing championship gold. This could lead them to eventually go after the world trios titles or the world title itself again.