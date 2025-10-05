  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Tony Khan announces huge AEW return; Jon Moxley in serious trouble

Tony Khan announces huge AEW return; Jon Moxley in serious trouble

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:38 GMT
Jon Moxley Tony Khan
Tony Khan's announcement for Jon Moxley (Source-AEW and Marina Shafir on X)

The AEW President, Tony Khan announced a huge match for the former World Champion, Jon Moxley, against a returning star. The match is slated to take place this Tuesday on Dynamite.

Ad

Tony Khan announced the anticipated return of the NJPW veteran, Tomohiro Ishii. The 49-year-old last competed in All Elite Wrestling on an episode of Collision in August. Meanwhile, Ishii is set for a huge match against the former 4-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, upon his return.

Taking to X, Tony Khan announced a massive bout between Moxley and Tomohiro Ishii for the upcoming Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Khan also addressed the match between PAC and Orange Cassidy on the same show in his post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS TUESDAY, 10/7 @JonMoxley vs Tomohiro Ishii After PAC challenged OC, 1-on-1, no Death Riders + no Conglomeration, now Ishii has challenged Mox to fight Tuesday Night! Mox vs Ishii Special AEW Tuesday Timeslot *THIS TUESDAY* 10/7!"

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Moxley might be in trouble because Ishii has the reputation of a hard-hitting, strong-style wrestler. It will be interesting to see how the Death Riders leader counters Tomohiro this Tuesday.

Jon Moxley is set for an 'I Quit' match at AEW WrestleDream

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been feuding with Darby Allin for nearly a year. After Darby returned at All In Texas following months of hiatus, he has been on a pursuit to take down Moxley. At All Out 2025, Allin failed to defeat The Purveyor of Violence in a coffin match.

Ad

Nonentheless, Darby Allin confronted the Death Riders with a flamethrower on a recent episode of Dynamite and challenged Moxley for an 'I Quit' match. The Death Riders leader later accepted the challenge and the match has been made official for WrestleDream 2025 later this month.

It remains to be seen if Moxley manages to make Darby say 'I Quit' at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications