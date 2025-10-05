Tony Khan announces huge AEW return; Jon Moxley in serious trouble

The AEW President, Tony Khan announced a huge match for the former World Champion, Jon Moxley, against a returning star. The match is slated to take place this Tuesday on Dynamite.Tony Khan announced the anticipated return of the NJPW veteran, Tomohiro Ishii. The 49-year-old last competed in All Elite Wrestling on an episode of Collision in August. Meanwhile, Ishii is set for a huge match against the former 4-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, upon his return.Taking to X, Tony Khan announced a massive bout between Moxley and Tomohiro Ishii for the upcoming Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Khan also addressed the match between PAC and Orange Cassidy on the same show in his post:&quot;#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS TUESDAY, 10/7 @JonMoxley vs Tomohiro Ishii After PAC challenged OC, 1-on-1, no Death Riders + no Conglomeration, now Ishii has challenged Mox to fight Tuesday Night! Mox vs Ishii Special AEW Tuesday Timeslot *THIS TUESDAY* 10/7!&quot;Moxley might be in trouble because Ishii has the reputation of a hard-hitting, strong-style wrestler. It will be interesting to see how the Death Riders leader counters Tomohiro this Tuesday.Jon Moxley is set for an 'I Quit' match at AEW WrestleDreamJon Moxley and the Death Riders have been feuding with Darby Allin for nearly a year. After Darby returned at All In Texas following months of hiatus, he has been on a pursuit to take down Moxley. At All Out 2025, Allin failed to defeat The Purveyor of Violence in a coffin match. Nonentheless, Darby Allin confronted the Death Riders with a flamethrower on a recent episode of Dynamite and challenged Moxley for an 'I Quit' match. The Death Riders leader later accepted the challenge and the match has been made official for WrestleDream 2025 later this month.It remains to be seen if Moxley manages to make Darby say 'I Quit' at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.