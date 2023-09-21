Jon Moxley loses International title in an unplanned manner on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

In shocking fashion, a second title change has just taken place tonight on AEW Dynamite. Rey Fenix has beaten Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship.

Tonight was a grudge match for Fenix, who was taken out of action by the Blackpool Combat Club ahead of All In, almost a month ago. Tonight was their rematch, and at the same time, Jon Moxley's new title was on the line. This was his fourth title defense match since winning the title from Orange Cassidy.

Considering he was facing the former AEW World Champion, Rey Fenix was considered the underdog heading into the match. Throughout the contest, it seemed like Mox was in control.

The contrasting styles were seen during the match, with Fenix relying on his speed and athleticism, and Mox going for technique and strength. Towards the end of the match, Fenix hit a Senton Atomico, followed by a piledriver. This left Jon Moxley looking dazed, and to top it off, Fenix hit a second piledriver, which earned him the shocking win.

Whether the finish was meant to happen as it did, or not, there has been a title change and we have a new AEW International Champion crowned at Dynamite. Moxley did look legitimately dazed post-match, as he was immediately checked by the medical staff.

What are your thoughts on this match's finish? Let us know in the comments section below.

