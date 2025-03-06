  • home icon
Jon Moxley makes a costly mistake on the final Dynamite ahead of Revolution

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:46 GMT
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion and leader of The Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Jon Moxley may have made a mistake tonight on Dynamite that could lead to his undoing at AEW Revolution this weekend. This choice has made him the most vulnerable he's ever been since he'll be alone this Sunday.

Since winning the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream last October, Moxley has been unstoppable. He has had The Death Riders by his side, and this number advantage has helped him overcome several of his challengers.

Wheeler Yuta is the only one left standing in Jon Moxley's corner, as the rest are incapacitated after being taken out by Cope. However, after tonight, it seems this will not be the case.

Moments ago, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Yuta in a singles competition. Post-match, the veteran showed him respect rather than taking him out. Moxley grew frustrated that Wheeler Yuta let him go instead of taking him out. Contrary to Cope's actions, the AEW World Champion continued to berate Wheeler. However, Yuta ended up walking out on him.

Jon Moxley followed him backstage but eventually gave up on chasing after him. He then called out Cope for manipulating his comrade and successfully leaving him on his own.

At Revolution, this will be a one-on-one contest, just as the WWE Hall of Famer wanted. This could finally be the end of The Death Riders.

Edited by Neda Ali
