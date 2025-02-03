Jon Moxley makes a massive WWE reference during Royal Rumble 2025 weekend

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley referenced his time in the WWE during the Royal Rumble 2025 weekend. Moxley had appeared at a signing event before the Rumble PLE.

It can't be denied that Jon Moxley gained prominence in WWE under the name Dean Ambrose before eventually becoming a top star in AEW. Moxley was also part of one of the greatest factions in wrestling history, The Shield, along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which elevated him to the top.

Meanwhile, the AEW World Champion fondly greeted a fan of The Shield. During the Royal Rumble 2025 weekend at the event's venue, Indianapolis, Moxley appeared at a WrestleCon event. A fan got Moxley's signature on The Shield's action figures as 'Dean Ambrose' and also clicked a picture with the fan.

Many fans have also wanted to see Dean Ambrose back in WWE for the past few years. However, he is currently a top guy in All Elite Wrestling, and there are no signs of him potentially returning to his previous workplace as of now.

WWE legend wants to see Jon Moxley with the AEW World Title

Ever since winning the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley has been keeping the title belt in a briefcase and is yet to reveal it. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Machine podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said he wants to see Moxley as a champion with the title belt:

"I like Jon Moxley, and to be honest with you, you know, I'd like to see him champion, because he's a different style. He's a star in his own movie, you know what I mean? Yeah, so I'd like to see him, you know, with the title, because I think it would be different."

Moreover, Moxley continues to hold the AEW World Title hostage after multiple successful title defenses over the past few months. Only time will tell who eventually dethrones Moxley as champion.

