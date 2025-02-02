Teddy Long comments on if Jon Moxley is overrated and whether he likes the AEW World Champion (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts about AEW star Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence is the current All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

Jon Moxley has been the main focus of AEW programming for the past several months. He defeated Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Title at the WrestleDream PPV and continues to cause havoc in the promotion alongside the rest of The Death Riders - Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda's exclusive The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed that he would like to see Jon Moxley stay as champion as he has a great style which is benefiting the promotion.

"I like Jon Moxley, and to be honest with you, you know, I'd like to see him champion, because he's a different style. He's a star in his own movie, you know what I mean? Yeah, so I'd like to see him, you know, with the title, because I think it would be different." [4:14 - 4:40]

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley trusts Claudio Castagnoli with his life

In a recent appearance on the Close-Up with Renee Paquette podcast, Jon Moxley revealed that he trusts Claudio Castagnoli with his life and praised the former WWE United States Champion for his unblind loyalty. Moxley further clarified that he surrounds himself with the best people, seemingly speaking about The Death Riders.

"It all starts right here, it all starts right here, Claudio Castagnoli. This man is untouchable in every facet of this game, you will never see anyone else like him in your entire life. More importantly than that, I trust this man with my life and I do not say that lightly. I don't just say things 'cause they sound good, when I say something I mean something and I trust this man with my life. That's what's it's all about, integrity. I surround myself with best people," Moxley said. [16:45 - 17:30]

It will be interesting to see how The Death Riders storyline progresses, especially seeing as how several stars are now gunning for Moxley and Co.

If you use the quotes from the exclusive podcast, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

