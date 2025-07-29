Jon Moxley must not win the AEW World Title on Dynamite for one reason, feels ex-WWE star

Jon Moxley's reign of dominance as the AEW World Champion ended at All In: Texas at the hands of "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match. With their rematch coming up, a former WWE star is opposed to Moxley regaining the title.

The aforementioned star, who has battled Jon Moxley during their time in WWE, is Nic Nemeth. After The Hangman became the new AEW World Champion, he agreed to face The Purveyor of Violence once again, with the richest prize in the company at stake. The match will take place in the upcoming edition of Dynamite with 'Everyone banned from ringside' as the stipulation.

During the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth stated that AEW should not put the title back on Moxley. The Showoff also believed that it could ruin Adam Page's crowning moment at All In, when he became World Champion after years.

"They had that moment at All In, they made Hangman the guy, and now, one-on-one, can he really do it? In the boss's eyes, the person who's behind the scenes that says, this show is becoming the reality of the match, is that the way to go? Did they have that moment, and now it's right back to Moxley? It shouldn't be. When you're building for the future, it doesn't seem to be, but sometimes the story isn't the build-up to the pay-per-view in the rematch. Sometimes that's just the middle of the road in the show. So I don't know." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

WWE legend talks about the possibility of Jon Moxley returning to WWE

Jon Moxley has been a top fixture for AEW since his debut in 2019. While his status as a major attraction remains intact, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that Moxley's return to his former promotion could be a great addition to their locker room.

"I'd like to see Dean Ambrose do anything that he wants to do. He's a good guy, [a] great guy. He's great for the locker room."

With The Death Riders leader still having another opportunity at redemption, it remains to be seen if he does contemplate a return to WWE should he end up on the losing side on Dynamite this week.

