Hall of Famer talks about the possibility of Jon Moxley leaving AEW for WWE (Exclusive)

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has had plenty of superstars on its roster, with many former WWE stars joining the promotion. However, recently, there have been a few stars who have jumped ship the other way round. Cody Rhodes became the first major star to leave for WWE in 2022, and several other talents have since followed in the footsteps of The American Nightmare.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Jon Moxley returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Moxley is currently in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion and is scheduled to defend his gold against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at All In 2025 this weekend.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager talked about the possibility of the erstwhile Dean Ambrose returning to WWE. Moxley was a part of the Stamford-based company from 2011 to 2019. Teddy stated that the 39-year-old will be a great addition to the locker room.
"I'd like to see Dean Ambrose do anything that he wants to do. He's a good guy, [a] great guy. He's great for the locker room," Teddy Long said. [From 1:48 onwards]
Jon Moxley is a heavily featured member of the roster. He's a five-time champion in the company, having held the AEW World Championship a record-setting four times and the International Title once. That said, many fans are expecting The Purveyor of Violence to be on the losing end of the spectrum at this weekend's All In Texas. It will be interesting to see if that happens.
