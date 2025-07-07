Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign can be ended by two major stars, WWE legend says

A WWE Hall of Famer recently named two top stars who could end Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign. He also discussed a potential creative idea involving the gold if Moxley loses it. The name in question is Kevin Nash.
Moxley has been a dominant champion since October 2024. He has overcome several challenges with the help of The Death Riders. At All In 2025, he will defend his championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. Nash feels that besides Page, Darby Allin is also a solid candidate to defeat the former Dean Ambrose for the title.
On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash predicted that Moxley could lose his World Title to either "Hangman" Adam Page or Darby Allin. Nash also suggested that the man who dethrones The Purveyor of Violence should hold the title for five years.
"I am just worried about when is Dean Ambrose going to defend his title? [Do you know how long Jon Moxley has been champion? Nash's co-host Sean Oliver asked.] I think a year," Nash answered. "So what would you do? [Whoever comes after Moxley would have to be champion for I would say a year.] I think five, five years," Nash said. "And I'm thinking Hangman or Darby Allin," the Hall of Famer concluded. [From 1:34 onwards]
Jon Moxley is set for a huge multi-man match on AEW Dynamite
Before Moxley defends his AEW World Title against "Hangman" Adam Page at All In 2025, he will compete in an All-Star eight-man tag team match on the go-home Dynamite on Wednesday.
The Purveyor of Violence will team up with Claudio Castagnoli and The Young Bucks to take on Will Ospreay, Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata.
The Young Bucks have been working with The Death Riders for the past few months, and they will join forces again on Wednesday. It remains to be seen what transpires on Dynamite.
