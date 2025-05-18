Jon Moxley officially confirms alliance with 236 lb star during AEW Collision

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 18, 2025 02:05 GMT
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Jon Moxley has confirmed the status of a major name tonight on AEW Collision. It seems that he has enlisted one more name to his cause, and one who will help him enforce his will.

Gabe Kidd shocked the world by suddenly coming to the aid of The Death Riders a few days ago on Dynamite. He appeared in a black hoodie and sneakily slipped Moxley's briefcase into the steel cage. The Champ used it to knock out Samoa Joe and secure the win.

Later that night, Swerve Strickland foiled their attack and challenged them to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Jon Moxley has since broken his silence on all that has taken place. He gloated after once again leaving the show as the world champion. Moxley talked about how he has proven yet again that he should be the title holder, rather than other superficial stars.

He then talked about the Anarchy in the Arena match, and seemed to be intrigued with the idea of pure violence. The Purveyor of Violence remained unfazed by the challenge, as he knew they were some of the best in the business. He then confirmed that Gabe Kidd was now working for him.

See the full promo here.

It seems that Jon Moxley will have all the firepower heading into this blockbuster match at the pay-per-view.

