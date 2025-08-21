  • home icon
  Jon Moxley officially gets three more allies in AEW ahead of the Lights Out match at Forbidden Door 2025

Jon Moxley officially gets three more allies in AEW ahead of the Lights Out match at Forbidden Door 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:02 GMT
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Jon Moxley has found himself with some new allies after one final round of chaos and violence took place a few days before Forbidden Door. This may have major implications for this weekend.

At the pay-per-view, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks are taking on Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage match.

Tonight, on Dynamite, a brawl took place following the opening contest, which saw Tanahashi and JetSpeed beating the Death Riders. Post-match, the Death Riders attacked the faces in full force, and to everyone's surprise, NJPW's Bullet Club War Dogs came to the aid of Gabe Kidd.

This became a 7-on-3 assault as Clark Connors, Robbie X, and Drilla Maloney joined the fray. Will Ospreay would then come in and join the fight, but he was taken out by Jon Moxley's other allies, the Young Bucks. This looked to be an absolute massacre due to the difference in numbers, but Darby Allin, hiding in a body bag, and The Opps would come out to even the odds.

This was an intense and chaotic brawl to open the show, and this was only fitting given the potential violence that could take place inside the steel cage this Sunday.

Interestingly, two stars from the babyface side were absent from this brawl, the Golden Lovers. Both Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi have been announced for this match, but neither has made an appearance in AEW since All In last month. It is unclear what the Best Bout Machine's condition will be, given that he has not been at 100% and went through a high-physicality match with Kazuchika Okada.

Despite being in a Steel Cage, this will be an anything-goes match, and there is no telling what tricks both sides have up their sleeve heading into this match. Jon Moxley may still end up having the numbers advantage should the War Dogs once more come to their aid.

Edited by Angana Roy
