8-time World Champion announced for potentially his last AEW match at Forbidden Door 2025

AEW has just announced that a legend will compete in one of his final matches at Forbidden Door in less than two weeks. This will also be his last match in the United Kingdom.This year's edition of the crossover pay-per-view will be at the O2 Arena in London. Last year, the promotion held AEW All In in the UK, but despite plans changing, fans in the country will still get a major pay-per-view.As of now, five matches have been made official for Forbidden Door. Another one has been hinted at tonight on AEW Dynamite: a Lights Out Steel Cage match featuring the Death Riders and a team put together by Will Ospreay and Darby Allin. Specifics regarding this match, including how many competitors each side will have, have yet to be revealed. Tony Khan has also not made an official announcement so far. Nevertheless, the Aerial Assassin has made the first move by revealing that, due to this being Forbidden Door season, he was able to enlist NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi to join his team.The eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion is currently on his retirement tour, and this match may end up being his last in AEW and in the United Kingdom.During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, Ospreay further mentioned that there was more to come, pending confirmation from the other people he had reached out to. Before he left, he asked Renee if she could set up a one-on-one talk between him and her husband, Jon Moxley.There has yet to be any confirmation on the side of the Death Riders, and whether they'll have anything up their sleeves. With PAC and Gabe Kidd dealing with injuries, it remains to be seen who will come in and complete their squad.There has already been one surprise entrant in this match. Considering how brutal this might turn out, it remains to be seen which surprise stars from AEW, NJPW, or CMLL could join the fray.