Major update on Jon Moxley's AEW ally after heartbreaking removal - Reports 

AEW star Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. Apart from him, this faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac. Interestingly, from time to time, NJPW's Gabe Kidd allies with them. Although the English star is not an official member of the group, Moxley has immense trust in him. Gabe Kidd was a participant in the ongoing NJPW G1 Climax 35 tournament. He was touted to win the whole thing. But unfortunately, he has exited the competition due to a knee injury. It is not known when he will make a complete recovery and return to the squared circle. However, Fightful Select recently provided an update on his situation. According to Fightful Select, New Japan Pro Wrestling was initially unsure how things would transpire for Kidd in the G1 Climax. Officials feared that he had torn his MCL, but they soon learned that it was a hyperextension. Nevertheless, Japanese promotion felt that removing the 28-year-old from the tournament was the right decision. Since Kidd is no longer a part of the G1 Climax, the overall standings in the tournament have been altered. Interestingly, the English star was unlikely to make it to the semi-finals. Hence, the promotion's overall plan remains unaffected. "This f****** sucks," said Jon Moxley's AEW ally Gabe Kidd after getting removed from the G1 Climax 35Gabe Kidd was heartbroken when he learned that his journey in the G1 Climax 35 was going to end prematurely. A few days back, he delivered a speech at an NJPW show in Tokyo, informing fans about his unfortunate situation. "I was really hopeful that I could come back and power through this and continue in this G1 Climax, but I spoke to the doctors and there's no way I could be cleared, so I have no other choice but to withdraw from the G1 Climax......This is s***, man. This f****** sucks" said Jon Moxley's ally. [H/T: Post Wrestling]Gabe Kidd is a generational talent, and hopefully, he will recover from this setback soon.