"Should've stayed in NJPW or made a move to WWE"- Fans erupt after an unfortunate report regarding top AEW star's return

A former AEW champion could be sidelined for a longer time than expected, a recent report has revealed. The star in question, Jay White, has been away from the squared circle for several months now.The self-proclaimed &quot;Catalyst of Professional Wrestling&quot; has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming since this past April, after he sustained a storyline injury due to an ambush from The Death Riders, which forced him to step away from the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. This angle was seemingly intended to write off White so as to allow him to recover from a hand injury that he had suffered in March.Although rumors of The Switchblade's AEW return recently started making the rounds, a recent report from Fightful Select has clarified that, in addition to his hand, Jay White has also been dealing with a shoulder injury and has been considering the possibility of surgery. The update also suggests that the former Unified Trios Champion could miss out the rest of 2025.Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to react to the aforementioned report on White's comeback status. Users wished King Switch a speedy recovery, and noted the fact that another member of The Bang Bang Gang, Colten Gunn, also got injured on television recently. One fan even suggested that Jay ought to have signed with a different promotion, although such decisions rarely directly lead to unexpected injuries.&quot;Awful news. All the best to Jay,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Bullet club gold is snake bitten bro, oh my days [crying emoji],&quot; posted another fan.&quot;Hope he's back soon,&quot; tweeted a user.&quot;Dude has awful luck with injuries,&quot; tweeted another user.&quot;Guess Switchblade for World Champ is put off for another year,&quot; said one post.It remains to be seen when Jay White will be back on AEW programming.One of Jay White's AEW teammates also got injuredAs alluded to above, Colten Gunn sustained a knee injury during a four-way tag bout last weekend on Collision, where he unsuccessfully teamed with his brother Austin to battle CRU, The Gates of Agony, and the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith for the prize money of 200,000 Dollars. Afterwards, it was revealed that due to Colten's injury, The Gunns would not be able to take part in the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament.It has since been reported that Austin and Colten Gunn were originally supposed to be involved in the tournament, but those plans have now changed, with the latter being sidelined.