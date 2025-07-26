Heartbreaking update on major AEW star - Reports

The AEW roster has been hit with multiple injuries in recent months. A major star with the potential of being a future world champion is among those, too, and an unfortunate update has emerged regarding his current status.The aforementioned star, who was the leader of The Bullet Club, is Jay White. The Switchblade has not competed in the squared circle since suffering a hand injury in a match against AEW star Kevin Knight in March 2025.While he was expected to return soon, a recent update by Fightful Select stated that they did not hear from the sources they spoke with that White was close to a comeback. Furthermore, they also reported that the former NJPW star is dealing with a shoulder injury, and White is still considering whether to get surgery for it. However, if that happened, the AEW star is expected to be on the sidelines for the rest of the year.Jay White and his AEW faction members have been hit with major injuries this yearJay White is a part of The Bang Bang Gang in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Much like The Switchblade, other members of his faction, too, have been plagued with injuries at the same time this year.One of them was Juice Robinson, who missed out on seven months of in-ring action but finally made his return in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All Elite Wrestling's premier event, All In: Texas 2025. The next member to go down with an injury recently was Colten Gunn, who sustained an injury on the recent edition of Collision.Furthermore, Jay White has not been at the All Elite Wrestling show tapings lately. Moreover, before his injury, the company reportedly had plans to turn him heel, possibly to give his character a new direction.With 2025 so far being highly unfortunate for The Bang Bang Gang, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for them.