Injury derails career-altering heel turn plan for 32-year-old AEW star [Reports]

A 32-year-old star in AEW was scheduled to make a heel turn. This move could have been a significant shift in his character. But unfortunately, an injury prevented him from doing so at the planned time.

Ad

Last week on AEW's flagship show, Wednesday Night Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jay White was pulled from the Dynasty match card as Jon Moxley and The Death Riders had attacked him off-screen.

It was later confirmed that All Elite Wrestling made up the angle to cover up the fact that White had suffered a legitimate injury (a broken hand), which required him to go under the knife. He got hurt during his match against Kevin Knight on the March 29 edition of Collision.

Ad

Trending

Fightful Select recently shared a report on The Switchbale stating that AEW had planned a heel turn, but he got injured. Hence, the company had to postpone the angle. The report implied that White's heel turn could have affected the main event at Dynasty, but the injury forced significant creative shifts last week. It also mentioned that other stars like Orange Cassidy and Brian Cage were planned for the Dynasty PPV, but were also sidelined due to injuries.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Knight replaced Jay White at AEW Dynasty

The 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinals took place at the Dynasty PPV. Jay White was supposed to wrestle Will Ospreay in the quarterfinals. But he was pulled from the event due to his hand injury.

Knight filled White's empty spot in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals and faced The Aerial Assassin at the Dynasty PPV. The latter came out victorious from the singles bout.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The same night at Dynasty, Kyle Flecther and Mark Briscoe went head-to-head in the second Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal match. The Don Callis Family member advanced to the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Monika Thapa Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.



Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.



Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.



When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes. Know More