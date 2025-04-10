Injury derails career-altering heel turn plan for 32-year-old AEW star [Reports]

A 32-year-old star in AEW was scheduled to make a heel turn. This move could have been a significant shift in his character. But unfortunately, an injury prevented him from doing so at the planned time.
Last week on AEW's flagship show, Wednesday Night Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jay White was pulled from the Dynasty match card as Jon Moxley and The Death Riders had attacked him off-screen.
It was later confirmed that All Elite Wrestling made up the angle to cover up the fact that White had suffered a legitimate injury (a broken hand), which required him to go under the knife. He got hurt during his match against Kevin Knight on the March 29 edition of Collision.
Fightful Select recently shared a report on The Switchbale stating that AEW had planned a heel turn, but he got injured. Hence, the company had to postpone the angle. The report implied that White's heel turn could have affected the main event at Dynasty, but the injury forced significant creative shifts last week. It also mentioned that other stars like Orange Cassidy and Brian Cage were planned for the Dynasty PPV, but were also sidelined due to injuries.
Kevin Knight replaced Jay White at AEW Dynasty
The 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinals took place at the Dynasty PPV. Jay White was supposed to wrestle Will Ospreay in the quarterfinals. But he was pulled from the event due to his hand injury.
Knight filled White's empty spot in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals and faced The Aerial Assassin at the Dynasty PPV. The latter came out victorious from the singles bout.
The same night at Dynasty, Kyle Flecther and Mark Briscoe went head-to-head in the second Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal match. The Don Callis Family member advanced to the next level.