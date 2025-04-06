Jay White officially replaced due to injury; creative plans altered for AEW Dynasty

Following the massive success of AEW Revolution, many fans expected a Dynasty card stacked with top matches, including the highly anticipated World Championship clash between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley. While that bout is taking place tonight, creative plans for the show were altered by Jay White's injury.

Ad

Switchblade Jay White is a fan favorite in All Elite Wrestling, and many had been hoping to see him step back into the main event and World Title scene. Unfortunately, White was injured in a match against Kevin Knight on the March 29 edition of Collision.

Fightful Select has reported that The Switchblade was replaced by Kevin Knight in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament due to the injury, with Knight essentially replacing White in creative plans. The report notes that AEW had plans for White to face Will Ospreay at Dynasty, but with that now scuppered, Ospreay will face Knight in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time The Switchblade has been injured since signing with AEW, and with Juice Robinson also on hiatus due to injury, The Bang Bang Gang is in rough shape once again. Whether Jay White can climb back to the main event scene when he returns remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More